Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19

January 31, 2022

Jimin, a member of K-pop superband BTS, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his management agency said Monday.

He also underwent a surgery for appendicitis and is in stable condition, Big Hit Music said.

The singer showed symptoms of a mild sore throat and a stomachache, and was confirmed with the virus through a polymerase chain reaction test Sunday, it said.

The agency said he still has a mild sore throat but is improving.

He did not have any contact with other BTS members.

The announcement came after three other members of the K-pop supergroup BTS — RM, Jin and Suga — were confirmed to have fully recovered from COVID-19 and released from isolation.

This image provided by Big Hit Music shows Jimin, a member of K-pop superband BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

