Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
Jimin, a member of K-pop superband BTS, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his management agency said Monday.
He also underwent a surgery for appendicitis and is in stable condition, Big Hit Music said.
The singer showed symptoms of a mild sore throat and a stomachache, and was confirmed with the virus through a polymerase chain reaction test Sunday, it said.
The agency said he still has a mild sore throat but is improving.
He did not have any contact with other BTS members.
The announcement came after three other members of the K-pop supergroup BTS — RM, Jin and Suga — were confirmed to have fully recovered from COVID-19 and released from isolation.
This image provided by Big Hit Music shows Jimin, a member of K-pop superband BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)