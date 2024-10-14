- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Jennie tops iTunes charts in 47 countries with ‘Mantra’
K-pop star Jennie has topped iTunes charts in 47 countries, including the United States, with her latest release, “Mantra,” her agency said Saturday.
The BLACKPINK member’s new digital single, released Friday, claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Top Songs charts across various nations, such as Brazil, Singapore, the Philippines and Mexico, as of 9 a.m. the following day.
With this, she became the first K-pop female soloist to top the chart in the U.S. this year, according to OA Entertainment.
The music video for “Mantra” also made waves on YouTube, taking the top spot on trending videos in both South Korea and the U.S.
“Mantra” is a powerful and energetic track that encourages everyone to shine in their own unique way, conveying a message of self-love and mutual support.