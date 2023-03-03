- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
J-Hope releases individual single ‘on the street’
J-Hope of K-pop juggernaut BTS dropped a new solo single, “on the street,” and its music video Friday.
The dancer-rapper returned with the digital song, seven months after releasing his first official solo album, “Jack in the Box,” in July last year.
The lo-fi hip-hop song with a comfortable melody and warm lyrics is a collaboration with American rapper and producer J. Cole.
In the music video simultaneously released with the track at 2 p.m., J-Hope walks down New York streets, losing himself to the rhythm and singing, “Every time I walk / Every time I run / Every time I move / As always, for us.”
Later, he raps, “Even my walk was made of your love and your faith.” The agency earlier said he would share his candid feelings toward his fans through the song.
It said the word “street” in the title refers to J-Hope’s roots — street dance — where his dream to become an artist began and traces of his intense life exist.
The video ends with him meeting his longtime inspiration J. Cole on a scenic rooftop.
J-Hope also participated in planning the music video, as well as composing and writing the song’s lyrics, using the space of “on the street,” where many people walk, breathe and feel various emotions, as a motif, according to the agency.
The release comes ahead of his enlistment in the military.
He recently decided not to delay his conscription after earlier receiving permission to do so, and will become the second BTS member to enlist following the oldest member Jin, according to the agency.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.