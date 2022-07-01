- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
J-Hope drops ‘More,’ his first formal solo single
J-Hope, a rapper and dancer of K-pop supergroup BTS, released his highly anticipated first official solo single “More” on Friday.
The song came out in a digital format through the Weverse Album app at 1 p.m., to be the first formal solo track from the band.
It followed the band’s annoucement last month that it would take a break from major group activities to focus on solo projects as it embarked on the second chapter of its career.
The tune will be included in J-Hope’s upcoming solo album, “Jack in the Box,” set to be out July 15.
The rapper-dancer released his first unofficial solo mixtape, “Hope World,” in 2018, which ranked 38th on the Billboard 200 in the United States and “Chicken Noodle Soup,” a collaborative single with American singer-actor Becky G in 2019.
A photo of BTS’ J-Hope, provided by Big Hit Music on July 1, 2022 (Yonhap)
“Jack in the Box” represents J-Hope’s bold aspirations to break the mold and grow further, the band’s agency Big Hit Music said in a release.
“More,” one of the songs that best deliver the album’s key message, according to the agency, is an old-school hip-hop song combining strong drum beats and guitar sounds.
J-Hope boldly proclaims he wants “more” in the song brimming with dark, intense and edgy sounds.
The music video for the song was also uploaded on YouTube timed with the song’s release.
It begins with the singer opening a box delivered from someone. He then sings and gives off his different charms moving between multiple rooms, which represent his inner side, wearing black and white costumes of a jester concept and matching props.
The song followed the release a week ago of bandmate Jungkook’s “Left and Right,” a collaborative single with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.