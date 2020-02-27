Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
IZ*ONE’s ‘Bloom*Iz’ tops Oricon weekly overseas album chart
February 27, 2020
“Bloom*Iz,” the new album by female K-pop band IZ*ONE has topped Japan’s latest Oricon weekly overseas album chart, the band’s third No. 1 on the chart.
The 12-track album’s No. 1 victory on the Oricon weekly overseas album chart for the week of Feb. 17-23 follows two more No. 1s on the tally by IZ*ONE’s two previous albums — “Color*Iz” and “Heart*Iz.”
Since its release on Feb. 17, “Bloom*Iz” has sold 356,313 copies in South Korea, a record-high first week album sales figure for any K-pop girl band.
The same album also landed fourth on Japan’s Tower Records album sales chart while topping iTunes album charts in 15 countries and regions.