Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft’s new K-pop platform

IZ*ONE, Monsta X to join NCsoft’s new K-pop platform

November 13, 2020

K-pop acts IZ*ONE and Monsta X are set to join game developer NCsoft’s new fan platform aiming for launch early next year, the company said Friday.

The platform, named Universe, will allow K-pop fans around the world to join fan communities and enjoy original content, according to KLAP, an NCsoft affiliate that is leading the project.

The platform includes features like authorization of fan activities, such as buying albums and attending concerts. The company said it also plans to bring the artists’ voices onto the platform using artificial intelligence technology.

Universe will be available in Korean, English and Japanese in 134 countries. Interested fans can sign up for pre-reservation at the platform’s website.

In addition to IZ*ONE and MONSTA X, the company plans to unveil nine other artists who will be joining the platform.

This photo, provided by NCsoft, shows K-pop girl group IZ*ONE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)
This photo, provided by NCsoft, shows K-pop boy band Monsta X. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

This photo, provided by NCsoft, shows K-pop girl group IZ*ONE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes