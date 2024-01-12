Ive releases first English single

K-pop girl group Ive dropped its first English-language single, “All Night,” on Friday in an effort to make inroads into the global music market.

The song was created by reinterpreting the original song of the same name released in 2013 by Swedish synth-pop duo Icona Pop, according to the group’s agency, Starship Entertainment.

Ive’s “All Night” features a soft and upbeat melody and an easy-to-listen sound. Grammy-nominated American rapper Saweetie participated in the song as a featured artist.

“Ive will advance to the global market, showcasing its unique musical colors through ‘All Night,’” the agency said in a release.