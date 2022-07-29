- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
IU to hold concerts at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in September
K-pop diva IU, the star of Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s first Korean-language film “Broker,” will return as a singer this fall.
She will hold “The Golden Hour” concerts on Sept. 17 and 18 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in southern Seoul, her agency, EDAM Entertainment said Thursday.
It marks her first concerts in three years since the “Love, Poem” shows held in four South Korean cities and six other Asian countries in 2019.
She will be the first female K-pop singer to hold a concert at the stadium, the agency added.
With a capacity to house up to 100,000 spectators, including standing seats, the stadium is considered “a stage of dreams” for many K-pop artists. Most recently, globally renowned stars such as BTS and Psy had concerts there.
This photo provided by EDAM Entertainment shows a promotional poster for singer-actress IU’s upcoming concerts “The Golden Hour” in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)