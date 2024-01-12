Hybe’s new girl group I’LL-IT to drop 1st album next month

I’LL-IT, a new girl group under Hybe Co., the mega entertainment firm behind BTS, will make its debut next month, its label said Wednesday.

The five-member act is set to drop its first album March 25, according to the label, Belift Lab, a joint venture between Hybe and CJ ENM.

The group, comprised of the winners of JTBC’s idol audition program “R U NEXT?” is Hybe’s third girl group after Le Sserafim and New Jeans.

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk participated in the production of the album.