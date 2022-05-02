Hybe’s first girl group to drop debut album

K-pop powerhouse Hybe will unveil its first girl group Le Sserafim on Monday amid high anticipation from global music fans.

The six-piece group composed of Miyawaki Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Kim Garam and Hong Eunchae will drop its debut EP “Fearless” at 6 p.m., Source Music said.

The first two are ex-members of the now-disbanded girl group IZ*ONE, while Huh was a contestant on the TV survival show “Produce 48.”

The upcoming EP depicts a story of the six members who “move forward fearlessly without being swayed by other people,” according to the agency.

A photo of Hybe’s first girl group Le Sserafim, provided by Source Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Including the title track, the EP has a total of five songs of various genres, such as alternative pop, disco-punk and R&B. The four others are “The World Is My Oyster,” “Blue Flame,” “The Great Mermaid” and “Sour Grapes.”