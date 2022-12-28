- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘GIRL’S RE:VERSE’ features virtual K-pop idol survival show
“GIRL’S RE:VERSE” will present an experimental K-pop idol survival show where current idol members will play virtual reality (VR) characters to compete in a virtual world, Kakao Entertainment said Tuesday.
Set in a metaverse named W, the 30 contestants in the survival show will play their corresponding avatars to get an opportunity to debut as members of a new virtual girl group, Kakao Corp.’s entertainment unit said.
Full-body motion capture technology will be used to track the performances of the contestants, who will wear a VR headset and use controllers when they sing and dance in separate spaces.
A poster of the K-pop idol survival show “GIRL’S RE:VERSE” is seen in this photo provided by Kakao Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Cho Wook-hyun, its chief producer, said the virtual format will help show more intimate and natural sides of the participating idol group members in real life.
“As contestants are competing in a virtual world, their characters enjoy more freedom than in real life,” Cho said in a press conference. “As the contestants will hide their identities, their characters will show more of their sincere personalities and thoughts.”
The reality show will be hosted by dancer Aiki; Bada, a member of the ’90s girl group S.E.S.; Pengsoo, a giant Penguin character; and the entertainer Boom, all of whom will have their own avatars.
Sohn Su-jeong, its co-producer, said the contestants will not only be judged by performances but also by the capability of effectively operating the virtual characters to show their charms.
“We plan to pick five (for the new group),” Sohn said. “We have asked famous composers to work on a new song, and a very good draft of the new song is already ready.”
Viewers will be able to vote through KakaoPage, Kakao’s mobile platform, to pick the winners.
“GIRL’S RE:VERSE” is set to premier Monday, and will be available for streaming through both KakaoPage and YouTube for international viewers in 40 nations.