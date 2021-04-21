- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Girl group TWICE to perform on Kelly Clarkson show next week
K-pop girl group TWICE is set to appear on the U.S. TV series “The Kelly Clarkson Show” next week, its management agency said Tuesday.
The K-pop act will perform “Cry For Me,” its latest single released in December, on the popular American daytime show on April 27 (U.S. time), according to JYP Entertainment.
This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment on April 20, 2021, shows K-pop girl group TWICE posing for the popular American TV show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The episode starring TWICE will air on April 27, 2021 (U.S. time). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The up-tempo dance number has topped iTunes charts in 20 countries and regions, including Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand, and peaked at No. 2 on the worldwide iTunes song chart upon its release. It also topped Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart for the week of Jan. 2.
The song on a toxic love-hate relationship was produced by American songwriters, including Ryan Tedder from the popular rock band OneRepublic, Melanie Joy Fontana and Michel “Lindgren” Schulz.
The nine-member band plans to release a new single, titled “Kura Kura,” in Japan on May 12 and make a comeback in South Korea with a new album in June, the agency said.