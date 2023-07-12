Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Girl group Nmixx drops new single ‘A Midsummer Nmixx’s Dream’
July 12, 2023
K-pop girl group Nmixx on Tuesday returned with its third single, “A Midsummer Nmixx’s Dream,” the first summer release from the group since its debut in February last year, its agency JYP Entertainment said.
The album is comprised of title track “Party O’Clock,” written and produced by JYP Entertainment founder and producer Park Jin-young, and pre-release song “Roller Coaster.”
“It delivers a message that says let’s spend a day like a midsummer’s dream just for today. It was inspired by Shakespeare’s ‘A Midnight Summer’s Dream,’” its member Sullyoon said during a showcase event.
The six-piece group’s last release was “Expergo,” its first EP, which came out in March.