Girl group Kep1er to drop new album next month

K-pop girl group Kep1er will return with a new album next month, about six months after dropping its third EP, “Troubleshooter,” the group’s agencies said Thursday.

According to Wake One Entertainment and Swing Entertainment, the nine-piece group will drop the new album on April 10, without giving further details of the album, regarding its length and title.

Kep1er consists of nine contestants from local music channel Mnet’s multinational idol audition show “Girls Planet 999.” The group debuted in January with its EP “First Impact,” which became a sensation upon its release. The EP sold more than 200,000 copies in the first week of its release, a record for debut albums by girl groups, according to figures from Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker.

K-pop girl group Kep1er is seen in this photo provided by Wake One Entertainment and Swing Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The album’s main track, “Wa Da Da,” has garnered more than 100 million streams on Spotify, the world’s largest music streaming platform, and received a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan in October. The band has since dropped two more EPs — “Doublast” and “Troubleshooter.”

It is also scheduled to release its second Japanese-language single “Fly-by” on March 15 and begin a Japanese concert tour in May.