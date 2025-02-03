Girl group Ive returns with ‘Lucky Vicky’ mindset and new album ‘Ive Empathy’

Leading K-pop girl group Ive is back Monday with a fresh perspective, unveiling its latest album, “Ive Empathy,” nearly nine months after “Ive Switch.”

Staying true to its signature theme of self-confidence, the group expands its narrative from “me” to “we” in its third EP.

“While we previously portrayed Ive as a group full of self-love, this time we’ve taken it further and focused on empathy from various perspectives as a keyword. We hope many people will love it,” member Jang Wonyoung said during a press conference at a Seoul hotel.

The six-track release includes double lead tracks “Rebel Heart” and “Attitude,” alongside “Flu,” “You Wanna Cry,” “Thank U” and “TKO.”

The group introduced each song while previewing snippets of the recordings.

“Rebel Heart,” a solidarity anthem for rebels with diverse stories, has resonated deeply with fans at home and abroad since its prerelease on Jan. 13, earning praise for its comforting and emotive qualities. The song reaffirmed Ive’s status as a K-pop chart queen, securing six wins on domestic charting TV programs.

“It blends Ive’s diverse vocals with an uplifting chorus,” member Gaeul said. “The song has an unexpected twist with comforting lyrics and a grand sound.”

The other lead track, “Attitude,” which dropped Monday, samples Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner.”

“It conveys the message that while we can’t change certain situations, we can always adjust our attitude,” said Wonyoung, who participated in writing the lyrics. “I wrote it with a ‘Lucky Vicky’ mindset, and I hope many people will listen and love it.”

“Lucky Vicky” combines the English word “lucky” with Wonyoung’s childhood nickname, reflecting her well-known advocacy of positive thinking.

Discussing the track’s impressive high notes, main vocalist Liz admitted, “I never imagined singing a song with even higher notes than ‘I Am’ (2023), but since the song is great and I practiced a lot, I’m confident that performing it on music shows won’t be difficult.”

When asked about Ive’s frequent use of samples, leader An Yujin explained, “We’re exploring various approaches — not just sampling but also incorporating oral folklore and magical storytelling. Sampling is one of those challenges, and we strive to make it not obvious but attractive, trying to unfold it into our own story.”

Since its debut in December 2021, Ive has been praised as a “completed idol” group, a label it acknowledges with gratitude.

“It motivates us to keep challenging ourselves,” Wonyoung said. Liz added, “Rather than any label, the expression ‘Ive is Ive-like’ seems to fit us best and represents our confidence.”

Looking ahead, Yujin reflected on the group’s journey. “Although it’s our fifth year, in real time, it’s only been about three years. We want to showcase more diverse albums and perform on bigger stages. We also want to do more concerts.”