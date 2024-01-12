(G)I-dle to drop second studio album

K-pop girl group (G)I-dle will put out its second full-length album Monday, the group’s agency said.

“Two” will be available in music stores at 6 p.m., according to Cube Entertainment.

Led by “Super Lady,” the eight-track album will also feature “Wife,” “Revenge,” “Doll” and “Vision.”

Members participated in composing and writing the lyrics of all the tracks, further solidifying (G)I-dle’s standing as a self-producing group, according to the agency.

K-pop girl group (G)I-dle is seen in this photo provided by Cube Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It introduced “Super Lady” as a hymn for all “super ladies” around the world, which celebrates the beauty and strength of women.

Although the upcoming album has already surpassed 1.8 million copies in preorders, its prereleased song, “Wife,” drew controversy as it was deemed unfit for broadcasting by KBS, the country’s largest public broadcaster, due to its “too explicit” lyrics.

The K-pop quintet originally planned to hold a press conference to mark the album’s release Monday. But the event was canceled Saturday, two days ahead of the release, as members Minnie and Yuqi suspended their activities due to health reasons.