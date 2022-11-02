Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
(G)I-dle debuts on Billboard 200 at No. 71
November 2, 2022
Girl group (G)I-dle has entered the Billboard 200 main albums chart for the first time with its mini album “I Love.”
The K-pop group’s fifth EP, “I Love,” released last month, ranked No. 71 on this week’s Billboard 200 albums chart, according to the chart published by U.S. Billboard Magazine on Tuesday (local time).
The EP’s main track, “Nxde,” ranked No. 50 on Billboard’s Global 200 songs listing.
The quintet has released several popular songs, including “Latata” (2018), “Senorita” (2019), “Oh My God” (2020), “Dumdi Dumdi” (2020) and “Hwaa” (2021) since its debut in 2018.
This photo provided by Cube Entertainment shows K-pop girl group (G)I-dle. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)