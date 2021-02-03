- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
GFriend’s Sowon apologizes for hugging ‘Nazi’ mannequin
K-pop star Sowon of girl group GFriend apologized Tuesday after drawing a sharp rebuke for hugging a mannequin apparently dressed as a Nazi soldier.
The 25-year-old was photographed hugging and looking lovingly at the mannequin during a video shoot at a cafe in Paju, north of Seoul, in November.
Sowon posted the photo to one of her social media accounts on Monday, prompting a torrent of criticism from overseas online commenters citing the war crimes committed by the Nazis during World War II.
“We apologize for failing to pay careful attention to historical facts and social issues,” her agency Source Music said in a statement.
“The artist herself was very surprised after she realized what the photo meant and immediately deleted it,” it said, adding that Sowon “feels responsibility” and “hurts in her heart.”
The relevant video has been edited accordingly, it said.
This file photo shows Sowon of girl group GFriend. (Yonhap)