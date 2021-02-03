Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   GFriend’s Sowon apologizes for hugging ‘Nazi’ mannequin

GFriend’s Sowon apologizes for hugging ‘Nazi’ mannequin

February 3, 2021

K-pop star Sowon of girl group GFriend apologized Tuesday after drawing a sharp rebuke for hugging a mannequin apparently dressed as a Nazi soldier.

The 25-year-old was photographed hugging and looking lovingly at the mannequin during a video shoot at a cafe in Paju, north of Seoul, in November.

Sowon posted the photo to one of her social media accounts on Monday, prompting a torrent of criticism from overseas online commenters citing the war crimes committed by the Nazis during World War II.

“We apologize for failing to pay careful attention to historical facts and social issues,” her agency Source Music said in a statement.

“The artist herself was very surprised after she realized what the photo meant and immediately deleted it,” it said, adding that Sowon “feels responsibility” and “hurts in her heart.”

The relevant video has been edited accordingly, it said.

This file photo shows Sowon of girl group GFriend. (Yonhap)

This file photo shows Sowon of girl group GFriend. (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes