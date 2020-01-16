Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   GFriend to release 1st album under BTS’ music label next month

GFriend to release 1st album under BTS’ music label next month

January 16, 2020

Girl band GFriend will release a new album next month, the six-member group’s first music release under its new agency, Big Hit Entertainment, the band’s agency said Thursday.

GFriend is on its way to release “回: Labyrinth” on Feb. 3, the first release since the last album, “Fever Season,” in early July last year, according to Source Music.

It also is the group’s first release since Source Music was merged into Big Hit, the music label of BTS, later that month.

Pre-orders for the new album are set to begin next Monday, and the band is scheduled to throw a fan meeting event on Saturday at Olympic Park’s Olympic Hall in southeastern Seoul.

This image of GFriend was provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

