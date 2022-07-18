- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
G-Dragon unveils music video dedicated to Elvis Presley
G-Dragon, leader of boy group BIGBANG, on Monday released a music video dedicated to Elvis Presley, known as “the king of rock and roll,” the group’s agency said.
The video uploaded on G-Dragon’s official YouTube channel showed him singing his own arranged version of “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” one of Presley’s most recognizable songs.
The Korean rapper-dancer weakly sang the opening lyrics in a low voice to the piano accompaniment but changed the song to a fast-tempo rock band backing track from the middle and finished it with a rough voice.
The video was directed by Baz Luhrmann who helmed “Elvis,” a U.S. biographical musical film that opened in South Korea on Wednesday, YG said.
A photo of BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, provided by YG Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)