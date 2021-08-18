- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu, a former member of the K-pop boy band EXO, has been formally arrested in China on suspicion of rape.
The prosecutor’s office of the Beijing district of Chaoyang said Monday that the arrest of Wu Yi Fan, the legal Chinese name for the singer, has been formally approved. The office gave no further details of his charges.
This undated file photo shows Chinese-Canadian pop star and former boy band EXO member Kris Wu. (Yonhap)
Wu’s arrest followed an announcement by Beijing police on July 31 that they took the 30-year-old singer into criminal custody on rape charges after looking into allegations that he seduced and had sex with female minors multiple times.
Under the Chinese law system, an arrest is approved when there is evidence of a crime, a possibility of the suspect being punished by imprisonment and a certain social risk.
The latest move increased the singer’s chance of being indicted and getting criminal punishment.