EXO’s Baekhyun to drop new EP on March 30

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment on March 17, 2020, shows a promotional image for K-pop singer Baekhyun’s upcoming EP “Bambi.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

Baekhyun released his first solo material in 2019 with his debut EP “City Lights,” which sold 500,000 copies in its first week. His second EP “Delight,” released last year, went on to become a million seller.