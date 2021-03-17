- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
EXO’s Baekhyun to drop new EP on March 30
Baekhyun, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will return with the new album “Bambi” later this month, his management agency said Wednesday.
The singer’s third EP will carry six songs, including title track “Bambi,” and will be available on streaming platforms starting 6 p.m. on March 30, according to SM Entertainment.
The agency explained that “Bambi” is a R&B number that highlights Baekhyun’s vocals. Details on the other five tracks will be released going forward.
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment on March 17, 2020, shows a promotional image for K-pop singer Baekhyun’s upcoming EP “Bambi.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)
Baekhyun released his first solo material in 2019 with his debut EP “City Lights,” which sold 500,000 copies in its first week. His second EP “Delight,” released last year, went on to become a million seller.
The EXO member’s first virtual concert in January was another success, drawing around 110,000 viewers from 120 countries. The singer performed 23 songs, including his solo debut track “UN Village” and latest releases, like “Amusement Park.”