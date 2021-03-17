Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   EXO’s Baekhyun to drop new EP on March 30

EXO’s Baekhyun to drop new EP on March 30

March 17, 2021

Baekhyun, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will return with the new album “Bambi” later this month, his management agency said Wednesday.

The singer’s third EP will carry six songs, including title track “Bambi,” and will be available on streaming platforms starting 6 p.m. on March 30, according to SM Entertainment.

The agency explained that “Bambi” is a R&B number that highlights Baekhyun’s vocals. Details on the other five tracks will be released going forward.

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment on March 17, 2020, shows a promotional image for K-pop singer Baekhyun's upcoming EP "Bambi." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment on March 17, 2020, shows a promotional image for K-pop singer Baekhyun’s upcoming EP “Bambi.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

Baekhyun released his first solo material in 2019 with his debut EP “City Lights,” which sold 500,000 copies in its first week. His second EP “Delight,” released last year, went on to become a million seller.

The EXO member’s first virtual concert in January was another success, drawing around 110,000 viewers from 120 countries. The singer performed 23 songs, including his solo debut track “UN Village” and latest releases, like “Amusement Park.”

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes