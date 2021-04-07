- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
EXO’s Baekhyun sells most albums in first week for K-pop soloist
Baekhyun, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, set a new record for a K-pop soloist’s first week album sales with his latest release “Bambi,” his agency said Tuesday.
The singer’s third EP, released on March 30, sold a record 868,000 copies in its first week, SM Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart. It earlier said preorders for the album reached 830,000.
“Bambi” also topped iTunes albums charts in 60 territories and digital album sales charts on China’s QQ Music and KuGou Music.
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows Baekhyun of K-pop boy band EXO. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
The six-track album, which the singer said was a “gift” for his fans before he enlists in the military next month, carries the main track “Bambi” as well as five other songs themed on love.
The latest feats have raised expectations that “Bambi” will become another million-selling album.
His second solo EP “Delight,” released in May last year, sold over 1 million copies, helping Baekhyun become the first singer to earn the “million seller” title through both group and solo projects in 20 years after K-pop icon Seo Taeji back in 2000.