Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   EXO’s Baekhyun sells most albums in first week for K-pop soloist

EXO’s Baekhyun sells most albums in first week for K-pop soloist

April 7, 2021

Baekhyun, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, set a new record for a K-pop soloist’s first week album sales with his latest release “Bambi,” his agency said Tuesday.

The singer’s third EP, released on March 30, sold a record 868,000 copies in its first week, SM Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart. It earlier said preorders for the album reached 830,000.

“Bambi” also topped iTunes albums charts in 60 territories and digital album sales charts on China’s QQ Music and KuGou Music.

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows Baekhyun of K-pop boy band EXO. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows EXO member Baekhyun. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows Baekhyun of K-pop boy band EXO. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The six-track album, which the singer said was a “gift” for his fans before he enlists in the military next month, carries the main track “Bambi” as well as five other songs themed on love.

The latest feats have raised expectations that “Bambi” will become another million-selling album.

His second solo EP “Delight,” released in May last year, sold over 1 million copies, helping Baekhyun become the first singer to earn the “million seller” title through both group and solo projects in 20 years after K-pop icon Seo Taeji back in 2000.

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes