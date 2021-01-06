Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   EXO member Baekhyun’s online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency

EXO member Baekhyun’s online concert draws 110,000 viewers: agency

January 4, 2021

K-pop boy group EXO’s Baekhyun attracted some 110,000 viewers from around the world in his first online concert held over the weekend, the singer’s agency said Monday.

“Beyond Live – Baekhyun : Light,” livestreamed via Naver V Live on Sunday, drew some 110,000 viewers from 120 countries, according to SM Entertainment.

The agency said the concert trended on Twitter as fans in countries like France, the Netherlands, Russia, Vietnam and Indonesia tweeted posts, including hashtags like #BAEKHYUNBeyondLIVE and #BAEKHYUN1stConcert.

For his first online concert, Baekhyun performed 23 songs, including his solo debut track “UN Village” and his latest songs like “Amusement Park” released in December.

Baekhyun is set to drop his first EP in Japan later this month. He is set to prerelease the lead track “Get You Alone” on South Korean music streaming services at noon.

The EXO member’s concert is the latest in SM Entertainment’s ongoing “Beyond Live” online gig series. “Beyond Live,” which utilizes the latest augmented reality technology and allows real-time artists-to-audience interactions, made its debut in April through the virtual concert by SM’s project boy band SuperM.

This image, provided by SM Entertainment on Jan. 4, 2020, shows screenshots from Baekhyun's online concert "Beyond Live - Baekhyun: Light." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image, provided by SM Entertainment on Jan. 4, 2020, shows screenshots from Baekhyun’s online concert “Beyond Live – Baekhyun: Light.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes