Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae tests positive for COVID-19
Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-jae has tested positive for the coronavirus, his management agency said Tuesday.
“Lee received a PCR test after returning home and got a positive result,” said Artist Company. “Currently, he has halted all schedules and is in self-isolation at home in accordance with guidelines from quarantine authorities.”
Lee went to the United States for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sept. 11, where he became the first ever non-English speaking performer to win best drama series actor for his role in the global phenomenon “Squid Game.”
Then, he participated in the Toronto International Film Festival for the North American premiere of his directorial debut “Hunt” and returned to South Korea on Sunday.
Other “Squid Game” team members Park Hae-soo and Jung Ho-yeon, who also attended the Emmy award ceremony, have tested negative for the virus.
South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who won best drama series actor with “Squid Game” at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, poses for a photo with his Emmy trophy upon arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul, on Sept. 18, 2022. (Yonhap)