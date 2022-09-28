Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Don Spike apprehended over drug use charges
September 28, 2022
Police have apprehended Don Spike, a well-known K-pop composer and TV celebrity, on charges of using methamphetamine, officials said Tuesday.
The 45-year-old, whose real name is Kim Min-su, was apprehended at a hotel in southern Seoul on Monday evening and is currently under investigation, officials at the Seoul Nowon Police Station said.
Police also confiscated 30 grams of methamphetamine from him, an amount equal to about 1,000 doses.
Don Spike has tested positive for meth in a rapid screening test, police said, adding they will review whether to seek a court warrant to formally arrest him for further investigation.
This image of Don Spike is provided by his agency Newtype Ent. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)