- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Ditto’ by NewJeans hits 600 mln Spotify streams
“Ditto,” a megahit single from girl group NewJeans, has accumulated 600 million streams on Spotify, the group’s agency said Friday.
The song had recorded 600,211,727 streams on the world’s largest music streaming platform as of Wednesday, ADOR said, citing data from the streaming service. It became the group’s second song to surpass 600 million streams, following “OMG.”
“Ditto” is a track off the group’s first single album, titled “OMG.”
Released in December 2022 ahead of the album’s release the following month, “Ditto” set a record for maintaining the top position on the weekly chart of South Korea’s largest streaming service, Melon, for 14 consecutive weeks. The track also topped the service’s annual chart for 2023.
The K-pop quintet will return with the single “How Sweet” next Friday and make its debut in the Japanese market with the Japanese-language single “Supernatural” on June 21.