‘Ditto’ by NewJeans hits 600 mln Spotify streams

“Ditto,” a megahit single from girl group NewJeans, has accumulated 600 million streams on Spotify, the group’s agency said Friday.

The song had recorded 600,211,727 streams on the world’s largest music streaming platform as of Wednesday, ADOR said, citing data from the streaming service. It became the group’s second song to surpass 600 million streams, following “OMG.”

“Ditto” is a track off the group’s first single album, titled “OMG.”

This image provided by ADOR celebrates its girl group NewJeans surpassing 600 million streams on Spotify. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Released in December 2022 ahead of the album’s release the following month, “Ditto” set a record for maintaining the top position on the weekly chart of South Korea’s largest streaming service, Melon, for 14 consecutive weeks. The track also topped the service’s annual chart for 2023.

The K-pop quintet will return with the single “How Sweet” next Friday and make its debut in the Japanese market with the Japanese-language single “Supernatural” on June 21.