‘Ditto’ by NewJeans hits 200 mln Spotify streams
February 27, 2023
“Ditto,” a hit song from rookie girl group NewJeans, has garnered 200 million streams on Spotify, the group’s agency said Monday.
The song had recorded 200,839,307 streams on the world’s largest music streaming platform as of Saturday, 68 days after its release on Dec. 19, ADOR said.
This brought to two the number of the band’s songs that have garnered more than 2 million streams along with “Hype Boy,” one of its debut singles.