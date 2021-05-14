Director Lee Joon-ik of ‘Book of Fish’ wins grand prize at Baeksang Awards

Director Lee Joon-ik of the historical drama “Book of Fish” and comedian Yoo Jae-suk have won the grand prize in the film and TV categories, respectively, at this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards.

Lee, known as a master of period films in South Korea for his previous hits like “King and the Clown” (2005) and “The Throne” (2015), took the top prize for films at the prestigious entertainment awards show held at KINTEX exhibition hall on Thursday in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.

The latest black-and-white historical biopic “Book of Fish” features the story of Yak-jeon, an elite bureaucrat in the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty who wants to write a piscine encyclopedia while in exile on a remote island with the help of young fisherman Chang-dae.

Director Lee Joon-ik (R) of “Book of Fish” delivers an acceptance speech after winning the grand prize at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards (BAA) on May 13, 2021, in this photo provided by the BAA secretariat. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The best film award went to the drama “Samjin Company English Class,” while Hong Eui-jeong of the crime thriller “Voice of Silence” received best directing and director-writer Park Ji-wan won best scenario for her maiden film “The Day I Died: Unclosed Case.”