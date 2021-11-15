Culture ministry to co-host in-person K-pop concert for 3,000 people

This photo provided by the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange shows the “World K-pop Concert: B.I.T. 4U Concert,” set to be held on Nov. 14, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It marks the first large-scale music concert hosted by the government after the country uniformly implemented the first phase of the three-phase “living with COVID-19″ scheme across the country on Nov. 1, alleviating major virus curbs.