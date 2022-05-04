Culture minister proposes granting BTS exemptions from active military duty

The culture minister proposed Wednesday that globally recognized male pop culture artists, like BTS, be allowed to substitute their mandatory military service for other alternative programs amid heated debate over whether the K-pop supergroup should be given military exemptions.

“It’s time to create a system for incorporating popular culture-art figures as art personnel,” Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee said during a press briefing in Seoul.

He referred to the program of allowing global award-winning athletes and classical musicians to do alternative services in their respective fields instead of serving in active military duty, in recognition of their role in promoting their country’s image abroad.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

A photo of K-pop superstars BTS, captured from the group’s official Twitter account. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“The system has been operated meaningfully to give those who have enhanced the national status based on their excellent skills more chances to contribute to the country, and there is no reason the popular art-culture field should be excluded from this.”