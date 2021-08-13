- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
CL to begin rollout of long-awaited solo project in August
CL, the fierce and talented K-pop singer-rapper, will release her solo debut studio album in October following a series of single releases starting this month, her label said Friday.
In the run-up to the full album release, CL is first set to drop a single for the solo project “Alpha” on Aug. 24 with another single scheduled to follow in September, according to Very Cherry. The album will be released in its entirety in October.
Her agency did not elaborate on the details for the full album release date or the main track.
This photo, provided by Very Cherry, shows the cover for K-pop soloist CL’s upcoming solo album “Alpha.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
“Alpha” is the K-pop star’s first solo studio album. CL had initially planned to release the album in November last year but postponed it to add more ideas and songs, according to her label.
The 30-year-old debuted in 2009 as a member of now-disbanded girl group 2NE1. After going solo, she released singles, including “Hwa” and “Five Star,” in October.