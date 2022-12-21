- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
CGV to premier BTS concert film worldwide in Feb.
K-pop sensation BTS’ live concert movie will be available on big screens globally in February, film distributor CJ CGV said Tuesday.
“BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas” captures the best moments from the band’s free concert titled “Yet to Come” held in the southern port city of Busan on Oct. 15 to support the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, the multiplex cinema chain said.
Fans across the globe gathered at Busan Asiad Main Stadium to see the septet’s first major concert on its home turf since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the last performance with a full lineup. Jin, its oldest member, began his mandatory military service last week.
CGV said its filming crew used 14 specialized cameras to get various shots of the members in order to produce quality versions for premium theaters, including 4DX, ScreenX and 4DX Screen with advanced audio systems.
The 103-minute movie will hit CGV theaters in 110 nations and territories Feb. 1.
The poster of K-pop band BTS’ live concert movie “BTS Yet to Come in Cinemas” is seen in this photo provided by the film distributor CJ CGV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)