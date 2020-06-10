- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS’s agency inks partnership with U.S streaming firm Kiswe
Big Hit Entertainment, the management company of K-pop super stars BTS, said Tuesday it has inked a deal with U.S. streaming service provider Kiswe Mobile to cooperate in areas of real-time online concerts.
Big Hit said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the American video technology startup on Monday. The deal was signed between Big Hit Global CEO Lenzo Yoon, and Kiwse Chairman Jeong Kim and Mike Schabel, Kiswe’s CEO and president.
Kiswe was co-founded by Kim, former president of Bell Labs, Wim Sweldens and Jimmy Lynn, in 2013 and has provided live stream solutions for large sports and entertainment events in the U.S. Its technology features multi-camera viewing and interactive options for viewers.
“The strategic partnership was forged with the goal of maximizing the synergy of the two companies to provide a more enjoyable and comprehensive concert experience for fans,” Big Hit said in a statement.
Kiswe’s technology will be used for BTS’s online streaming concert, Bang Bang Con: The Live, scheduled for Sunday. Viewers will have the option to watch the concert from six different viewing angles.
Big Hit also worked with Kiswe during the band’s fan meet-and-greet event held in Osaka, Japan, in December of last year.
This file photo, released on Oct. 29, 2019, by Big Hit Entertainment, shows K-pop stars BTS performing during the final concert of its world tour, Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, in Seoul. The Seoul shows were held on Oct. 26-27 and Oct. 29. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)