- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS wins two nominations at 2020 Billboard Music Awards
K-pop superstars BTS on Tuesday garnered nominations in two categories — Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist — for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) set for next month, Billboard announced Tuesday.
BTS will compete with Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! At The Disco at this year’s BBMAs scheduled for Oct. 14 (U.S. time), according to Billboard.
The South Korean boy band is vying for its second win in the Top Duo/Group category. If BTS wins again, the band will become the first group or duo to win back-to-back awards in the coveted category since One Direction in 2016.
This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Sept. 21, 2020, shows K-pop group BTS performing on the “Tiny Desk Concert” show on National Public Radio in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
BTS is also eyeing its fourth-consecutive win in the Top Social Artist race. The group was nominated along with Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, as well as fellow K-pop acts EXO and GOT7.
Another win by BTS in the category seems likely, as the group has topped Billboard’s weekly Social 50 chart, a measure of an artist’s popularity and engagement on social media, for 197 weeks in a row, the longest streak ever by any musicians.
BTS’ latest single, “Dynamite,” ranked second on Billboard’s main singles Hot 100 chart for the second consecutive week this week after spending the first two weeks on the chart at No. 1. The septet made history by becoming the first South Korean artist to top the Hot 100 chart last month.
The group also won four awards — Best Pop, Best Group, Best Choreography and Best K-pop — at MTV’s Video Music Awards last month for “ON,” the lead song for “Map of the Soul: 7″ released in February.