BTS wins 5 awards at iHeartRadio Music Awards

K-pop megastar BTS has scooped up five trophies at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, one of the American music industry’s awards shows, despite all its members serving in the South Korean military.

The five awards include the Best Fan Army for the group’s global fan base, BTS Army, according to the full list of winners for this year’s event announced on the homepage of the annual music awards Monday (U.S. time).

This marks the group’s seventh consecutive win in the category since 2018.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is an annual music awards ceremony that has been presented by the U.S. online radio station iHeartRadio since 2014. The event primarily honors artists and songs that have been played the most on its radio programs and apps throughout the year.

K-pop boy group BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Following this, individual members of the group were also honored, with J-Hope named for Favorite On Screen for “J-Hope in the Box,” a documentary on the production of his solo album, “Jack in the Box.”

He competed against seven other artists, including Beyonce and Taylor Swift in the category.

V was honored with the Favorite Debut Album prize for “Layover,” his solo debut album released last year.

Jungkook took home two prizes — K-pop Artist of the Year and Best Music Video for “Seven (feat. Latto).”

He was also nominated for K-pop Song of the Year for the same song, but the award went to girl group Fifty Fifty for “Cupid (Twin Version).”

All BTS members are now undergoing their military service but plan to reunite in 2025.

Among other artists recognized in the K-pop categories were boy group Stray Kids and girl group NewJeans. Stray Kids won K-pop album of the year for “5-Star,” while NewJeans was named Best New Artist.