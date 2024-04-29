- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
S. Korean ministers, Australian PM agree to enhance security, defense industry cooperation
South Korea’s foreign and defense ministers met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Monday to discuss ways to expand cooperation in regional security and the defense industry.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Defense Minister Shin Won-sik held a meeting with Albanese and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to exchange opinions on Indo-Pacific strategic cooperation, the military and defense industry, and North Korean issues, their ministries said.
The meeting took place ahead of the Korean ministers’ “two plus two” talks with Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles, slated for Wednesday.
The ministers vowed to further advance the “comprehensive strategic partnership” and bolster defense industry ties, according to their ministries.
After the meeting, Albanese emphasized the importance of continuing to develop bilateral relations for regional security.
“South Korea is a crucial regional partner for Australia. Our two countries are working together towards an open, stable, and prosperous region,” Albanese wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Earlier in the day, Cho paid tribute at the Australian National Korean War Memorial in Canberra.
Cho laid wreaths at the memorial stone and paid his respects for the “noble dedication of the 17,164 Australian veterans who fought in the war to protect freedom and democracy in the Republic of Korea, and commemorated their courage and sacrifice,” the foreign ministry said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
Australia was among the 22 countries that sent troops or gave medical aid to South Korea under the U.N. flag during the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in a ceasefire, not a peace treaty. Of the total service members Canberra had sent, 340 were killed in action, according to South Korean data.