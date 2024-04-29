S. Korean ministers, Australian PM agree to enhance security, defense industry cooperation

South Korea’s foreign and defense ministers met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on Monday to discuss ways to expand cooperation in regional security and the defense industry.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Defense Minister Shin Won-sik held a meeting with Albanese and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to exchange opinions on Indo-Pacific strategic cooperation, the military and defense industry, and North Korean issues, their ministries said.

The meeting took place ahead of the Korean ministers’ “two plus two” talks with Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles, slated for Wednesday.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik (L), Australian foreign minister Penny Wong (2nd from L), Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (2nd from R) and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul pose for a photo during their meeting in Canberra on April 29, 2024, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The ministers vowed to further advance the “comprehensive strategic partnership” and bolster defense industry ties, according to their ministries.

After the meeting, Albanese emphasized the importance of continuing to develop bilateral relations for regional security.

“South Korea is a crucial regional partner for Australia. Our two countries are working together towards an open, stable, and prosperous region,” Albanese wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Cho paid tribute at the Australian National Korean War Memorial in Canberra.

Cho laid wreaths at the memorial stone and paid his respects for the “noble dedication of the 17,164 Australian veterans who fought in the war to protect freedom and democracy in the Republic of Korea, and commemorated their courage and sacrifice,” the foreign ministry said, referring to South Korea by its official name.

Australia was among the 22 countries that sent troops or gave medical aid to South Korea under the U.N. flag during the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended in a ceasefire, not a peace treaty. Of the total service members Canberra had sent, 340 were killed in action, according to South Korean data.