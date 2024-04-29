BTS’ RM to prerelease a track of 2nd solo album

RM, the leader of K-pop superband BTS, will unveil a prerelease track from his upcoming second solo album, “Right Place, Wrong Person,” early next month, the group’s agency said Saturday.

The song will be released along with its music video on May 10 at 1 p.m. (Korean time), two weeks ahead of the album’s release, BigHit Music said.

It would mark the first release from the BTS leader since his first official solo album “Indigo” in December 2022.

BTS leader RM is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Following the album’s release on May 24, more music videos for additional tracks and videos of RM live performing the songs will be uploaded on May 28, 30-31 and June 10.

The agency has introduced the album as one that focuses on the core essence of RM as an artist.

Although the rapper is currently serving in the South Korean Army, RM was able to film music videos for nearly half of the album’s 11 tracks before his enlistment in December.

The upcoming album explores feelings of alienation, the agency said, adding that all the 11 tracks fall under the alternative genre with rich sounds. RM also served as a lyricist for all the tracks.