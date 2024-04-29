Album chronicling Seventeen’s 9-yr journey released

K-pop boy group Seventeen returned Monday with a compilation album, “17 is Right Here,” chronicling its 9-year history.

“The album depicted everything about Seventeen since its debut,” member Mingyu said during a press conference in Seoul to mark the release. “It chronicles the group’s musical journey and marks a new beginning.”

The two-CD album features 33 tracks, including self-produced lead tracks from the group’s Korean and Japanese albums since its debut in 2015 and four new singles led by “Maestro.”

K-pop boy group Seventeen poses for photos during a press conference in Seoul on April 29, 2024, to mark the release of a compilation album titled “17 Is Right Here.” (Yonhap)

Jeonghan, another member, said the inclusion of four new singles reflects the team’s efforts to make it a quality album.

“More than just a collection of Seventeen’s hits, the album aims to depict the group’s thoughts, aspirations and the future it wants to create together with Carat,” he said, using the name of the group’s fandom.

Contained on the first CD are the lead single, “Maestro,” three new songs from the group’s units, and Korean-language versions of the main tracks on the group’s Japanese albums, such as “Call Call Call!,” “Happy Ending,” “Fallin’ Flower,” “24H” and “Not Alone.”

The second CD comprises the group’s hit Korean songs, including “Adore U,” “Mansae,” “Pretty U,” “Nice,” “Fear,” “Left & Right,” “Super” and “God of Music.”

The new unit songs on the first CD are “Lalali” by a hip-hop unit, “Spell” by a performance unit and “Cheers to Youth” by a vocal unit.

The 13-piece group debuted in May 2015 under Pledis Entertainment, a sublabel of Hybe.

It has since made history as the first-K-pop artist to sell over 6 million copies of a single album with its 10th EP, “FML.” Additionally, both “FML” and the group’s 11th EP, “Seventeenth Heaven,” have peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Seventeen members shared their memories from the past nine years, revealing that they sometimes encountered disagreements. However, they emphasized how these experiences ultimately helped strengthen their bond.

“I wonder if I’ll be able to ever meet such members again. I feel like I’ve met lifelong friends. I want to continue working hard so that many juniors can dream big by watching us,” Hoshi said.

The group has announced a busy year ahead, beginning with the release of the compilation album and another new album.

Having wrapped up the Korean leg of its tour with concerts at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, the group will continue the tour in Japanese stadiums, such as Nagai Stadium in Osaka and Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, next month.

In June, it will become the first K-pop act to perform on the main stage of the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. The team will also grace the stage of Lollapalooza Berlin in Germany in September, further connecting with its international fanbase.

The group pledged to continue working hard to reward the love and energy it has received from fans.

“We’re grateful for being able to live a life like this every day,” S.Coups said. “We will become Seventeen who can make fans happy and give back the love we received in many places.”