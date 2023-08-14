Don't Miss
BTS’ V tops iTunes charts in 70 countries with ‘Rainy Days’
August 14, 2023
BTS member V topped the iTunes Top Song charts in 70 countries around the world with his new solo single, “Rainy Days,” on Saturday, a day after its release, his agency said.
“Rainy Days,” one of the six tracks on his upcoming debut solo album, “Layover,” was at No. 1 in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and dozens of other countries as of 9 a.m., according to BigHit Music.
“Love Me Again,” another pre-released track for V’s first solo album, has topped the iTunes charts in 35 countries, including Austria, Bulgaria and Romania, it said.
V is the last of the septet to debut as a solo artist. “Layover” is set to drop Sept. 8.