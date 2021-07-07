BTS tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th straight week in new record

Supergroup BTS rewrote its chart record on Wednesday as its upbeat summer number “Butter” retained the top spot on Billboard’s main singles chart for the sixth consecutive week.

“”Butter” is officially No. 1 on this week’s #Hot100 chart for a sixth consecutive week,” Billboard said Tuesday (U.S. time) on its Twitter account.

“‘Butter’ drew 11 million U.S. streams and sold 153,600 downloads, cassette and vinyl combined (up 20 percent) in the week ending July 1. It also attracted 28.3 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 2 percent) in the week ending July 4,” it added.

Seven-piece act BTS poses during a news conference for its new digital single “Butter” in eastern Seoul on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

At six weeks, “Butter” is the BTS song with the longest run atop the Hot 100. The seven-piece act now has 11 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 records, with “Butter” leading the list with six times at No. 1, followed by “Dynamite” with three, and “Life Goes On” and “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with one each.