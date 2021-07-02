BTS to drop new Ed Sheeran collaboration ‘Permission to Dance’ next week

K-pop juggernaut BTS will release a new song, “Permission to Dance,” co-written by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, next week, its agency said Friday.

The tracklist of the upcoming physical CD version of “Butter,” unveiled on the septet’s official social media account, includes two songs — “Butter,” a summer number topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five straight weeks, and “Permission to Dance” — along with their instrumental versions.

The new CD single will hit shelves next Friday.

The new Ed Sheeran-penned single will be a song that “moves the rhythm in people’s hearts,” said Big Hit Music, the K-pop band’s management agency.

The English artist wrote the song, along with high-profile producers, including Steve Mac, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews, according to the agency.

This marks the second project that Sheeran has collaborated with the seven-piece act, following “Make It Right” on the 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

The hype has been running high for the new release after the British singer said during a U.S. radio interview last week that he wrote a song for BTS’ new record.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows the tracklist of K-pop superstar BTS’ single CD “Butter,” set to be released July 9, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The band will perform the upcoming song for the first time in “A Butterful Getaway with BTS,” a special show that will be livestreamed on internet portal operator Naver’s streaming platform NOW. at 9 p.m. on the day of its release.