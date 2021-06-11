BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting

BTS, the seven-piece act that has emerged as the world’s biggest boy band, is set to hold a two-day fan event in line with its eighth debut anniversary, the group’s agency said Friday.

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, now in its fifth round, will take place through online streaming on Sunday and Monday, according to Hybe. It marks the first mass fan event of its kind since one held in 2019.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

To make up for the online streaming, Hybe said the event will take place at an outdoor stage so that fans can feel as if they are there.