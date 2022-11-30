BTS’ Suga to host his own talk show ‘Suchwita’

This image from a teaser video for “Suchwita,” the first talk show to be hosted by Suga of K-pop boy group BTS, was provided by Big Hit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Suchwita is a talk-show type content where Suga drinks and talks frankly with people from various fields,” Big Hit Music said. “Suga will reveal the charms of guests with his talking skills, based on his knowledge of music and a wide range of issues.”