BTS’ Suga to hold first individual world tour
February 15, 2023
Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, said Wednesday he will begin his first-ever individual world tour in April.
The rapper announced the news with detailed tour dates on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.
Starting with Belmont Park on April 26-27, the tour will take him to other parts of the United States — Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland — as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan.
This will be the first concert by Suga as a soloist, with his last concert as a BTS member being the one held in October in Busan to support the southeastern city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.