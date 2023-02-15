BTS’ Suga to hold first individual world tour

Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, said Wednesday he will begin his first-ever individual world tour in April.

The rapper announced the news with detailed tour dates on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.

Starting with Belmont Park on April 26-27, the tour will take him to other parts of the United States — Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles and Oakland — as well as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan.

This will be the first concert by Suga as a soloist, with his last concert as a BTS member being the one held in October in Busan to support the southeastern city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.