BTS’ RM to make solo debut soon
November 2, 2022
RM, leader of the K-pop juggernaut BTS, will release his first official solo album soon, the band’s agency said Tuesday.
Big Hit Music said RM is currently preparing for the album’s release, without giving any further details.
He will become the third BTS member to make a debut as an individual artist, following J-Hope in July and Jin last month.
Last week, the cable TV channel tvN said the BTS rapper will co-host its new educational-entertainment show, titled “The Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge,” with director Jang Hang-jun. The program will be broadcast in the second half of this year, according to the channel.
RM, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS (Yonhap)