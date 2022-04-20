BTS returns home after live concerts in Las Vegas

Six members of the septet — Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Jungkook and Suga — arrived at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, about 40 kilometers west of Seoul, in the early hours of the day.

Their return came three weeks after they left for the United States on March 28.

The singers in masks then silently walked out of the airport, occasionally waving to fans who had been waiting there since early in the morning.

Team leader RM did not travel with them. He reportedly is scheduled to stay longer in the U.S.

South Korean boy group BTS arrive at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on April 19, 2022, wrapping up its four live concerts in Las Vegas. (Yonhap)

While in Las Vegas, BTS took the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards as a performer and held four “Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas” live concerts at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, while streaming the last one online to an even larger audience. The group was also nominated for best pop duo or group performance at the Grammys but left the ceremony empty-handed.