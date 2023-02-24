- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
BTS ranks second on IFPI’s 2022 chart for top global artists
K-pop giant BTS ranked second on the 2022 chart for top global artists released Thursday by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organization that represents the interests of the recording industry worldwide.
It marks the South Korean group’s third consecutive year in the top three on the Global Artist Chart following back-to-back wins in 2020 and 2021.
The septet first put its name on the list at No. 2 in 2018 and ranked seventh the following year. It topped the chart for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021.
“BTS became the first act from a non-English-speaking country to rank in the top 10 of the Global Artist Chart for five consecutive years and was the highest-charted Korean act during the period, which proves its status as a ’21st-century pop icon’,” the group’s agency, BigHit Music, said.
Elsewhere in the Global Artist Chart, K-pop acts Seventeen and Stray Kids ranked sixth and seventh, respectively. Taylor Swift topped the chart, which measures worldwide consumption across all formats and an artist’s entire body of work, not just music released last year.