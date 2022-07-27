BTS nominated in 4 categories at MTV Video Music Awards

This image provided by Big Hit Music shows BTS appearing in MTV’ “Unplugged” in February in 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

For the Best K-pop category, BTS’ “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” the lead single from its first anthology album “Proof” (2022), will compete with five other Korean acts, including ITZY, Lisa, Seventeen and TWICE.