BTS music video ‘Idol’ breaks 900 mln YouTube views

The music video for the 2018 BTS hit “Idol” has surpassed 900 million views on YouTube in the latest feat for the K-pop dynamo.

“Idol,” the main track of the seven-piece act’s repackaged album “Love Yourself: Answer,” hit the milestone at 5:59 a.m. on Sunday, according to Big Hit Music, the group’s agency.

When adding the views for another version of the song featuring Trinidadian-American rapper Nicki Minaj, total views exceed 1 billion, it added.

This file photo, provided by Big Hit Music on March 13, 2021, shows BTS performing in the charity concert “Music On a Mission.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Idol” made an immediate splash on global music charts upon its release in August 2018. It debuted at No. 11 and No. 21 on Billboard’s main singles chart and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100, respectively.